Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 29 September 2022
The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) McShane (née Copas) of Captain's Road, Forkhill, Armagh and formerly St Nicholas' Avenue, Dundalk
Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry. Beloved mother of Noel, mother-in-law of Angela and grandma of Colm and Louise. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, parents Sarah and Michael, sisters Frances and Mary and brother Gerard. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Bridie and Sadie, brother-in-law Vincent, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Thursday from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.15am, proceeding via Carrickasticken Road, New Road and Captain’s Road, pausing at the family home, before continuing to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromintee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.
May she rest in peace
