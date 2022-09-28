Search

28 Sept 2022

Hope Annagassan bus issue can be resolved as extra funding is announced

However, Minister Foley acknowledged that it may take some time for the extra capacity to be implemented

Hope Annagassan bus issue can be resolved as extra funding is announced

Parents, children and local politicians protesting at the Annagassan school bus stop. Pic: Gillie Gorman

Reporter:

Jason Newman

28 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

Minister for Education Norma Foley has today confirmed that the Department of Public Expenditure & Reform will support the roll-out of free school transport to all families who have applied by the cut off date, including those families on concessionary tickets. 

Over the last few weeks the Democrat has covered the plight of local families in Annagassan who have been left stranded due to capacity issues on the local school buses. 

However, Minister Foley acknowledged that it may take some time for the extra capacity to be implemented:

She said: 

“It is true to say that in different areas of the country there are different issues, so it’ll almost be impossible to give a definitive date [by which the capacity issue will be resolved]. 

“But what I can say is that we are already seeing progress and Bus Eireann will work assiduously and innovatively to move as quickly as we possibly can.

“But it is fair to say that there are parts of the country in which there are more challenges than others in terms of capacity or availability of either drivers or buses or whatever, but we will work through it step by step.”

Local Fine Gael Senator John McGahon and Louth Cllr. Paula Butterly have welcomed the announcement of funding.

Senator McGahon stated:

“We have spent the last five weeks campaigning for families who had children left on the side of the road. 

“There were over 60 children in County Louth who previously had concessionary tickets and as a result of high demand after the free transport announcement, children were left without a seat on the bus.”

Speaking on the announcement, Cllr. Paula Butterly said:

“Areas like Annagassan, Dunleer, Castlebellingham, Collon, Tallanstown and North Louth were all badly affected. 

“We have worked alongside all the families in recent weeks to make this issue was heard at the highest level of Government and we are glad that the Minister has agreed to resolve it.

“We brought forward a commencement debate and a private members motion in the Seanad in a bid to make sure the Minister knew how important this issue was for so many families in County Louth.”

“Parents have had a really tough time trying to manage school drop off and pickups over the past five weeks. We need to see new tickets and capacity being implemented, families have waited long enough, and we need it concluded now,” said Cllr. Butterly. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media