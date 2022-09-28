Dundalk gardai seize car with faulty brakes and no tax, insurance or NCT

Gardai in Dundalk have seized a car travelling on the N2 that was found to have no tax, insurance or NCT as well as faulty brakes and children in the back not belted correctly.
Dundalk Roads Policing were on patrol on the N2 when they discovered this vehicle with no insurance, tax or NCT.
When the vehicle was stopped, minors in the back were not belted in correctly and the brakes were faulty.
Vehicle seized and proceedings to follow.
