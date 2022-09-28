Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue Unit hold AGM

Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue Unit held their AGM on Monday night.

The event was well attended, with most members present.

Amongst the items discussed callouts from the last year which were few, with no major incidents.

Also discussed was the amount of dive sites visited by the group in the previous 12 months which included several sites in & around Carlingford Lough, as well as sites at Portmagee, Co. Kerry, Aaranmore Island, Co. Donegal, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal, St. John's Point, Co.Donegal and Rathlin Island, Co. Antrim.

Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue Unit are a group of Volunteers female & male who give up their time in assisting other emergency agencies.

They work closely with An Garda & the PSNI in searching for missing people in the waterways & sea in & around Ireland.

The new committee was elected as follows:

Chair: Aaron Rooney.

Sec: Carol Callan.

Diving Officer: Finbarr Dillon.

Safety Officer: Alan Reburn.

Training Officer: Stephen Crosby.

Tres: Laurence Lord.

PR: Chris O Donnell.

The committee would like to thank people of Dundalk & surrounding areas, for all the help & kindness you continually show towards the club.