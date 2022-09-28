Excitement builds ahead of St Vincent’s Dundalk Leaving Cert Class of ’92 reunion
There's great merriment and nostalgia with just days to go, until past pupils who sat the 1992 Leaving Cert in St Vincent’s Secondary School, Dundalk meet for a catch up on Saturday 8th October at 8pm in the Forty Bar, Park St, Dundalk.
It is 30 years since the class of '92 did their Leaving Cert, so it's certain to be a late night of chats, laughs and catching up. Forty are going to welcome early arrivals with champagne and finger food and a DJ who's going to keep us entertained with tracks from this Leaving Cert year.
Everyone from the St Vincent’s Leaving Cert Class of ’92 is invited along to what will hopefully be a memorable night.
