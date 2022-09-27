Search

27 Sept 2022

Louth Garda Division sees large increase in robbery offences in first half of 2022

CSO Recorded Crime Q2 2022

Louth Garda Division sees large increase in robbery offences in first half of 2022

Louth Garda Division saw large increase in robbery offences in first half of 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

27 Sept 2022 2:30 PM

Louth Garda Division saw a 50% increase in Robbery, extortion and hijacking offences in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to figures released this week by the Central Statistics Office (CSO)

In the CSO release, Recorded Crime Q2 2022, figures for the Louth Garda Division, show that 33 Robbery, extortion and hijacking offences were recorded in the first six months (Q1 and Q2) of 2022, an increase of 50% on the 22 recorded in the first six months of 2021.

It also shows that in the year to end of June 2022, 60 robbery, extortion and hijacking offences were recorded. This is up from 38 in the 12 months to the end of June 2021 - an increase of 58% on the 12 months previous.

Of the 33 offences recorded in the Louth Garda Division in the first six months of 2022, ten were robbery from the person, down one on the same period last year; 12 were robbery of an establishment or institution, up from four during the first six months of 2021; seven were blackmail or extortion offences, up from five in 2021; three were carjacking, hijacking/unlawful seizure of aircraft/vessel offences, up from two in 2021; and one was robbery of cash or goods in transit, up from zero in the first six months of 2021.

Recorded Crime statistics continue to be categorised by the CSO as Statistics Under Reservation. This categorisation indicates that the quality of these statistics do not meet the standards required of official statistics published by the CSO. For more information on this see https://www.cso.ie/en/methods/crime/statisticsunderreservationfaqs/.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media