Dundalk gardaí appeal for witnesses to hit and run road traffic collision

Dundalk gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an alleged hit and run road traffic collision that occurred on Anne Street, Dundalk on the evening of Friday 9th September, at approximately 6.15p.m.
It is understood a parked vehicle was struck by a passing vehicle. No persons were injured during the incident.
A car and a mini-bus were involved in this collision.
The stated mini-bus failed to remain at the scene.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them and any person who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or Dundalk Garda station at (042) 938 8400.
Investigations are ongoing.
