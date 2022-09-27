Plans for four storey Primay Care Centre at old Carroll Village Shopping Centre in Dundalk

Carroll Village Shopping Centre in 2019
Plans are underway for a new four storey Primary Care Centre at the old Carroll Village Shopping Centre at The Long Walk in Dundalk.
Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland DAC have applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for the development, which would see, if granted, partial demolition of the existing shopping centre building and the construction of a new four storey Primary Care Centre.
The proposed development would include a General Practitioners Surgery, Pharmacy Unit and HSE accommodation, with planning also being sought for works including, car parking and set down area; erection of access control barriers; new totem sign; general wall mounted signage; and new elevational treatment to north façade.
A decision is due on the application by 20 November, with submissions due by 30 October.
