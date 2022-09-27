Search

27 Sept 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 27 September 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

27 Sept 2022 10:02 AM

The death has occurred of Patricia (Trish) Duffy of Liverpool and formerly St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk, Louth

On 13 September 2022, peacefully, following a long illness, bravely fought, surrounded by her loving family in Whiston Hospital. Former primary school teacher. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Maggie. Trish’s passing is mourned deeply by her husband Michael McManus and their family, her adored son Fergal, Helen, Andy, Thomas, Michelle and Ajmal, her brothers Peadar and Christy, sisters Marie and Ger, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, cousins, relatives and very many friends. 

Reposing at her home, 52 Church Road, Hale, Cheshire, on Wednesday, 5 October, for prayer service at 7pm. Funeral service at 3pm on Thursday 6, at St Ambrose Catholic Church, Speke, Liverpool L24 7RS, followed by cremation.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Anderson (née McGahon) of Reaghstown, Ardee, Louth

On 24 September 2022, peacefully following a short illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband John and will be sadly missed by her loving family daughters Jane and Catherine, sons Hugh and Bernard, grand-children Michael, Denise, Pauric, Sinead, Eimear, Matthew, Kate, Aidan, Cian and Séan, sons-in-law Matthew and Nigel, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Diane, sisters Kathleen and Theresa, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 12pm -10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning leaving her home at 10.30am to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown arriving for 11am funeral Mass followed by burial in Reaghstown Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Harry Marron of Annaverna, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Unexpectedly, on 24 September 2022. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Ann, son Richard, daughter Frances, daughter-in-law Aoife, granddaughter Lauren, and wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace


 


 

 


 

