Search

26 Sept 2022

Louth representatives welcome changes to Youth Travel Card scheme

Scheme being widened to include 16 to 18 year olds who are in third level education

Louth representatives welcome changes to Youth Travel Card scheme

Dundalk bus depot

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Sept 2022 2:30 PM

News that the age rules of the Youth Travel Card scheme are being widened to include 16 to 18 year olds who are in third level education, has been welcomed by local political representatives.

Louth Sinn Féin TD, Ruairí Ó Murchú welcomed the news of the decision, having raised the issue in Leinster House last week with Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan. In response to a question from Deputy Ó Murchú, Minister Ryan said:
“The NTA is widening the age rules of the scheme to allow 16-, 17-, and 18-year-old students in third level education to apply for the student leap card so that they can also avail of the discount. This is in line with the approach that has been taken with mature students who are in full-time third level education. I am pleased to advise that the NTA has already commenced the technical work on this matter, which is scheduled to be completed in the coming weeks”

Deputy Ó Murchú queried the rule change with the Minister, asking whether apprentices of the same age would be considered for the discount. He also asked whether commercial bus operators will take part in the scheme and if the fare reductions of 20% will continue after the budget this week. Minister Ryan said it would be looked at but added: “There is one slight complication relating to the matter raised by Deputy Ó Murchú.

“My understanding is that an under-18-year-old on public transport services is entitled to a child fare. The concern about those fares does not apply. There are a limited number of other services where those fares would not apply, if young people are working and are not students, but those are very limited and specific circumstances. I will look at those to see if there are other ways of closing that final gap, but the vast majority of those aged under 18 on the vast majority of public transport services are entitled to a child fare. I will announce that on budget day, but I will be very much arguing for it.”

Minister Ryan further added in relation to commercial operators, “to answer Deputy Ó Murchú's question, I expect the involvement of commercial bus operators to be very significant. Looking at the budget implications, it is not cheap but it is appropriate and right for us to extend the scheme to them.”

Widening the scheme to include 16 to 18 year olds in third level education, was “the sensible decision to make” according to Dundalk Senator John McGahon. Senator McGahon said “the Government recently brought in a Youth Travel Card which provides a 50% reduction in transport for 19 to 24 year olds, however, this card excluded 16 to 18 year olds who use private operators, like the Matthews Bus, to get to college.”

Senator McGahon said that “most students leaving Dundalk to travel to college in Dublin use the Matthews Bus, a private operator, and as a result they were being excluded from the price reduction because of their age. A number of parents spoke to me about this anomaly, and I went directly to the Minister for Transport and the NTA in an effort to fix it and make sure that 16 to 18 years olds were included.

“Both the Minister and the NTA agreed that this was an unintended consequence of a good policy and were keen to fix it.”
Senator McGahon continued, “the Minister confirmed in the Dail that they had widened the age rules to allow for 16 to 18 year old students in third level education to apply for the student leap card so they can also avail of the discount. They will be able to apply for the discount from next week."The Fine Gael Sentor added, “we are working really hard to make sure that we are putting money back into people’s pockets and this is another example of making sure that no one is being left behind.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media