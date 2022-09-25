Targeted measures to tackle e-scooters called for at Dundalk JPC

The issue of hazards caused by electric scooters on footpaths and roads around the town was raised by Independent Dundalk councillor Maeve Yore at Wednesday’s public JPC meeting.
She told the meeting that legislation was needed and that the issue had been raised with Minister Eamon Ryan when he visited Louth County Council last week.
She asked if the gardai could implement targeted operations across Dundalk and the wider county to address the issue.
She said similar measures had been implemented in Drogheda to great success.
In response Supt Charlie Armstrong said that local gardai would try to organise an education programme on e-scooter safety as a first step before going straight to enforcement measures.
L to R: Ray Hughes - Commercial Director, Laura Daly - Finance Director, Peter McCaughey - Managing Director, Gregory McKenna - Chairman and Michael McBride - Operations Director
Prize-winners in the Club Cup at Dundalk Golf Club were: Standing (from left): Siobhan Duffy, Oonagh Quinn, June Desmond, Briege Renaghan, Bernie McCabe, Olivia Cunningham, Mary Meegan, Leone Smyth Ba
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.