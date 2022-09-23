Bog Cafe festival begins today in Ardee

The Bog Cafe festival, organised and run by Friends of Ardee Bog, begins today in the Old Church on John Street in Ardee and runs over the weekend.

The festival is a celebration of Ardee Bog and our precious Irish peatlands, and it begins today to coincide with the Global Climate Strike, which also takes place today. Over the three-days, there will be an inspirational programme of talks, workshops, walking tours, poetry, live music, and film screenings exploring Ardee Bog and the ecological and cultural heritage of Irish peatlands.

Friends of Ardee Bog (FAB) is a community-led group based in Ardee, made up of local artists, filmmakers, designers, health care workers, gardeners and retired people. The group's mission is to preserve, promote and share the beauty and peculiarity of Ardee Bog with the community in Ardee and beyond.

The Bog Cafe opens today with creative workshops with local primary school students, a conversation with Pádraic Fogarty from the Irish Wildlife Trust, followed by an evening of extraordinary events celebrating Culture Night, including a Bog Bingo extravaganza and Turfman from Ardee Battle of the Bands challenge.

FAB are thrilled to announce that the Bog Cafe will host two very exciting performances on Saturday. At 6PM, folk legends The Armagh Rhymers will perform a special family show in the Old Church. At 9.30PM, Jinx Lennon, Sophie Coyle and Paul Callan are performing in what should be a magical evening.

The festivities will continue Sunday 25 September with a closing ceremony in Ardee Bog celebrating community and the rights of peatlands in Ireland.

The Bog Cafe is supported by An Táisce’s Climate Ambassadors, Community Wetlands Forum, Coole Farm, Drummin Bog, Irish Peatland Conservation Council, Tullyallen Men’s Shed and funded by Agility Award from the Arts Council of Ireland.

Memories of Ardee Bog. Find out more about FAB and the festival at facebook.com/ardeebog or www.ardeebog.org/.