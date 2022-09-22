Search

22 Sept 2022

A Lotto player from Dundalk scoops cash prize

A Lotto player from Louth collects his cash prize

Owner of the Naxol Store in Dundalk Colin Fee with staff Ausra and Yuriy

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Sept 2022 10:29 PM

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

There was great excitement in the National Lottery Winners room this afternoon, Thursday September 22nd, when a player from Co. Louth claimed their Lotto Plus 2 prize worth €250,000. 

The player, who wishes to remain private, wasn’t hanging about and claimed their prize the day after the draw.

“I got about three hours sleep last night worrying about looking after the ticket!

"I had it stored away somewhere safe but just kept thinking, what if I lose it? What if it goes missing? "So, I just had to get rid of it today, that’s why I didn’t hang about in claiming it!”, he said.  

Celebrations in Dundalk as local shop revealed as location of €1 million Lotto win

Player from Dundalk has become 28th National Lottery millionaire of 2022

“I’ve always dreamed of owning an expensive, exotic car, but first and foremost I’m looking forward to spoiling my family, we’ve a nice Christmas to look forward to”, he added. 

The Dundalk player purchased the winning quick pick with plus Lotto ticket worth €250,000 on the day of the draw, Wednesday 21st of September, in Maxol on the Dublin Road, Dundalk, Co Louth.  

Manager of the Maxol store Paddy O’Halloran said he was ecstatic to get the call that the shop the winning ticket.  

“We’re open seven years and this is our first big win! We’re absolutely over the moon!

"We’ve about twenty-five staff, a lot of them still here since the day we first opened back in 2015. "They will be looking forward to the buzz and excitement this will bring over the next couple of days. "We’re delighted for the winner, and really hope it’s one of our local customers. We wish them the very best”, he said. 

It’s the second big win for the wee county as another player from Dundalk scooped the Lotto Plus 1 top prize on Saturday night (17th September) which was worth an astonishing €1 million.

The winning normal play ticket was sold on Saturday 17th of September in Sloane's newsagents, on Avenue Road in Dundalk.

The National Lottery is urging all Louth players to check their tickets carefully as the winner is still yet to come forward. 

The winning numbers in Saturday’s (17th September) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 06, 10, 14, 21, 26, 37 and the bonus was 27.

The big winner is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and keep them safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.   

