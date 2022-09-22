Social Innovation event in Dundalk's Creative Spark Downtown Hub

A Social Innovation event is set to take place this weekend in Creative Spark Downtown Hub on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk.

Do you have an idea for positive change in your community?

Creative Spark Downtown is hosting a “Champion Changemakers” hackathon weekend this Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th.

They are looking for individuals or teams to come along with an idea for local change under the following themes:

Environment and Climate Action

Economic Inequality

Human Wellbeing

The teams will spend the weekend working with mentors, facilitators and taking part in workshops, to take their idea from an initial thought to a business plan.

The teams will each pitch their idea to a team of judges on Sunday evening and the winning team will go forward to a National Pitch fest in October.

Food and refreshments will be provided over the weekend.

Open to all age groups

The outright winner will benefit from a prize bursary of supports with an estimated value of €10,000 to set them on their founder journey towards the establishment of a sustainable, successful and impact-driven social enterprise.

If you do not have an idea but are passionate about any of the themes above you can still come along and support a team which has an idea.

Register your interest here https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/ChampionChangemakers or email ciara@creativespark.ie