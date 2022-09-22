€60k in funding announced for biodiversity projects in Louth

Local Authority biodiversity projects in Louth are to receive a combined €60,000 in funding through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund.

The LBAF scheme aims to support implementation of the national biodiversity plan at community, county and regional level, and recognises the importance of the work carried out by local authorities through their biodiversity and heritage officers.

Nationally, over €1.4 million in funding has been made available for Local Authorities to carry out biodiversity projects.

Six projects in Louth are slated to receive funding including:

Funding of €2,550 has been granted to carry out an assessment of recreational damage to sand dunes at Seapoint, east of Termonfeckin in a pNHA (Proposed Natural Heritage Area) immediately adjacent to an SAC (Special Area of Conservation) and to plan for a controlled and minimally damaging public access route through them.

The Birds - Little Tern project has been allocated €27,450 to support the Louth Nature Trust maintain the favourable conservation condition of Little Tern in the Boyne Estuary.

€13,090 was granted to undertake a detailed survey of breeding Swifts in 49 localities across Co. Louth to establish a detailed picture of the distribution of nesting Swifts in the county. The data collected will allow planners and decision makers to effectively manage for Swifts at site level, helping to conserve this important part of Louth’s urban heritage.

Swift Boxes will be installed in the county with the help of a €5,000 grant. The aim of this supplementary project is to use the data from the ongoing survey and to build, erect and install 40 swift nest boxes in several locations around County Louth, to bolster existing colonies and to replace lost nesting cavities. The Heritage Officer will ensure that the erection of nest boxes does not damage architectural heritage

€7,000 will be used to undertake a Louth habitat survey and hire expert ecological consultants with proven experience of managing grazing for biodiversity conservation and also of controlling pressure/damage from recreational visitors. They will then develop detailed, site specific guidance and recommendations for grazing (commencement and termination dates and intensity) on a site.

Finally, €5,000 will be used for Wetlands education with the local group making and using a short film on Ardee Bog to enhance learning in local schools about Irish raised bogs, specifically Ardee Bog, and all the flora and fauna living there.

Announcing the funding Malcolm Noonan T.D., Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, said:

“We know that communities are at the heart of biodiversity action and that’s why I’m so thrilled to see this fund continue to grow and increase its impact all across the country.

“This year, we’ve funded 128 projects across all 31 Local Authorities – this will have real, tangible impact for nature and it couldn’t come at a more crucial time. What’s more, the successful projects are all contributing to the implementation of the National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP) and helping to advance our shared vision for nature.

“The new NBAP is currently out for public consultation, so it’s a great opportunity for people to have their say and help shape the future for biodiversity in Ireland.”

Engagement with communities and local authorities is crucial to the implementation of the National Biodiversity Action Plan.

“All 31 local authorities applied for and will receive funding this year, with a total of 128 projects approved, covering a range of biodiversity related activities, including invasive alien species control, dune restoration, wetland surveys and biodiversity awareness and training.”

The public consultation for Ireland’s 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan launched on September 1st and submissions are invited through www.gov.ie/biodiversityplan .

The public consultation will close on November 9th and the 4th NBAP will be published in early 2023.