Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 22 September 2022

The death has occurred of Eileen Gillespie (née Collins) of Shanlis, Ardee, Louth

On September 21 2022, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her loving family. Eileen is predeceased by her husband Patsy, her infant daughter and son Geraldine and Damien and will be sadly missed by her loving and devoted family, her daughters Annette and Helen, her sons David, Kevin, Des, Kieran, Terry and Robert, her 14 grand-children, 7 great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces extended family neighbours and good friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 2pm to 8pm. House private on Friday morning please. Removal on Friday morning leaving her home at 9:45am to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta arriving for 10am funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 12:40.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Caul McGuinness of Irish Grange, Carlingford and formerly 10 St. Michael's Terrace, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Carlingford Nursing Home. Predeceased by his beloved wife May (Mary). Also by his parents Arthur and Mary, brothers Arthur and Joe and sisters May and Alice. A loving father to Gerard, Antoinette, Paul, Shane and Niall. Caul will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, son-in-law Michael Shields, daughters-in-law Miriam, Jayne and Fiona, grandchildren Kevin, Ciaran, Emily, Conor, Seana, Laoise, Katie, Kerry, Ben, Sean, Niall, Christopher and Jack. Also by his brother Michael, sisters Vera, Kathleen, Evelyn and Rhoda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and all his nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Antoinette at Irish Grange from 12 noon to 10.00pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to St. James' Church, Grange arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please. A one way traffic system will be in operation during the wake with vehicles approaching from St. James' Church direction. There is parking available at the house.

May he rest in peace





