Man to appear before Dundalk District Court following assault at Louth musical festival

A man in his 30s was arrested and charged following an assault in Bellurgan at around 3am last Sunday.
It is believed the incident occurred at the Fuinneamh festival which was taking place in Bellurgan Park at the time.
A man in his 20s was injured while the alleged attacker will appear before a sitting of Dundalk District Court at a later date.
In a statement a garda spokesperson said:
"Gardaí attended an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 3am on Sunday, 18th September 2022 in the Bellurgan area of Dundalk, Co Louth.
"One man aged in his 20s received non-life threatening injuries in the course of this incident.
"Another man aged in his 30s was arrested and charged in relation to this incident.
"He is due to appear before a sitting of Dundalk District Court at a later date."
