Plans progress for 30 new homes in Louth Village

Plans are progressing for a new housing development in Louth Village, with the submission of further information on the proposed development to Louth County Council, that would see number of new homes planned increase from 28 to 30.

Hollywood Developments had applied on 6 May 2022 for planning permission for a development at Richard Taaffes Holding, Father Finn Park/Green Road, Louth Village, that would see the demolition of an existing derelict cottage and the construction of 28 new dwellings on a site of c.1.2785 hectares. Vehicular and pedestrian access to the proposed development would be via Father Finn Park/Green Road, with the development including provision for a new vehicular entrance and access road.

Further information on the proposed development was requested by Louth County Council on 23 June 2022. This information was received on 12 September, which included revised site arrangement plans proposing the construction of 30 dwellings on the site as opposed to 28, with revised road/footpath arrangements and public/private open space provisions.

The proposed 30 dwellings comprise three semi-detached, three bed, two storey dwellings; three semi-detached, three bed, two storey dwellings; two detached, four bed, single storey dwellings; ten semi-detached, three bed, two storey dwellings; four terraced, three bed, two storey dwellings; six terraced, three bed, two storey dwellings; and two semi-detached, four bed, two storey dwellings.

A decision is due on the application by 9 October, with submissions due by 25 September.