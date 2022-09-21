Dundalk gardai investigate suspected arson at Halliday's Mill

Gardai and emergency services last night attended a suspected arson at the Halliday's Mill apartment complex on Quay Street in the early hours of the morning.
No injuries were reported
In a statement a garda spokesperson said:
"Gardaí and emergency services attended an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred on Quay Street in Dundalk, Co Louth at approximately 3am today, Wednesday, 21st September 2022.
"No injuries were reported.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."
Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400.
