Over €1.1 million in pay parking revenue collected in Louth so far this year

Louth County Council collected €1,120,000 in pay parking revenue between January and July of this year, according to information provided to Cllr James Byrne by Bernie Woods, Head of Finance at the local authority.

Cllr Byrne had submitted a question to Louth County Council ahead of the Council's September meeting, seeking details on revenue earned from car parking charges for each year since 2018 to include the year to date. In total, €7.7 million has been collected in Dundalk and Drogheda between 2018 and July 2022.

In Dundalk, €520,000 was collected between January and July of this year. In 2021, €590,000 was collected in Dundalk and in 2020, €600,000 was collected. It should be noted however, that this was during the Covid pandemic. In 2019, €950,000 was collected in pay parking revenue, with €920,000 collected in 2018.

In Drogheda, €600,000 was collected between January and July of this year. In 2021, the figure was €850,000 and in 2020, €740,000 was collected. In 2019, €1.2 million was collected and in 2018, the figure was €730,000. The drop in revenue in Drogheda in 2018 was attributed to the suspension of pay parking in Drogheda for three months during 2018.