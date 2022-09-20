Search

20 Sept 2022

Autumn medley of creativity in Ardee next week

Age Friendly Event

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

20 Sept 2022 8:30 PM

Louth County Council, Age Friendly Ireland, & Creative Lives present an Autumn Medley of Creativity in Ardee next Tuesday 27 September.

This Age Friendly Event is scheduled to take place in Ardee Parish Hall from 11-2 and will provide inspiring free creative engagement for people over 55. The event will consist of a selection of workshops, information stands, performances and exhibitions. It's a free event and all people over 55 in Co Louth are invited to come along and join one of the workshops and try a new creative experience such as pottery, creative writing, painting, flower arranging or a dance workshop. If you don't wish to take part in a workshop just come along on the day to chat  and meet up with friends. 

Light refreshments will be available, and there will be performances from a number of local groups including Knockbridge Choir, Castlebellingham Ukulele Band and others.

A variety of organisations including members from the Active Retirement Assoc, & Men's Sheds will be available with information and advice. Several local groups such as The Crotchet Club (Drogheda) The Artisans (Dundalk) & The Mid Louth Women's Group (Ardee) among others will exhibit a selection of their arts/crafts and work and will provide advice on how to engage in creative activities in the local community.

Workshop Times

  • 11am-1pm Painting With Rozzi Kennedy : Join Rozzi for a fun painting workshop. Within this fun relaxed environment you will create your own work of art to take home.
  • 11am -12pm Pottery with Maureen Finn: Maureen will teach the basic techniques of making 3D forms including pinching in this creative session where you will design your own craft and your own piece to take home.
  • 12pm - 1pm Flower Arranging with Veronica: Join Veronica and learn how to create a stunning seasonal table display that will give your table a cosy autumnal feel.
  • 1pm-2pm Dance Expression with Fiona Keenan O'Brien : This workshop aims to provide a safe, fun and creative space investigating movement and dance.
  • 1pm -2pm Creative Writing with Ann Murtagh: Get inspired and discover the joys of writing in this workshop where Ann will teach techniques to help develop or enhance your writing skills.

Workshops have a limited number of places and cannot be booked in advance.  They are based on a first come first served basis. A registration area will be located as you enter the centre on the day of the event. Contact 042 9324389 or agefriendly@louthcoco.ie for further details.

