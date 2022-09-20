Autumn medley of creativity in Ardee next week
Louth County Council, Age Friendly Ireland, & Creative Lives present an Autumn Medley of Creativity in Ardee next Tuesday 27 September.
This Age Friendly Event is scheduled to take place in Ardee Parish Hall from 11-2 and will provide inspiring free creative engagement for people over 55. The event will consist of a selection of workshops, information stands, performances and exhibitions. It's a free event and all people over 55 in Co Louth are invited to come along and join one of the workshops and try a new creative experience such as pottery, creative writing, painting, flower arranging or a dance workshop. If you don't wish to take part in a workshop just come along on the day to chat and meet up with friends.
Light refreshments will be available, and there will be performances from a number of local groups including Knockbridge Choir, Castlebellingham Ukulele Band and others.
A variety of organisations including members from the Active Retirement Assoc, & Men's Sheds will be available with information and advice. Several local groups such as The Crotchet Club (Drogheda) The Artisans (Dundalk) & The Mid Louth Women's Group (Ardee) among others will exhibit a selection of their arts/crafts and work and will provide advice on how to engage in creative activities in the local community.
Workshop Times
Workshops have a limited number of places and cannot be booked in advance. They are based on a first come first served basis. A registration area will be located as you enter the centre on the day of the event. Contact 042 9324389 or agefriendly@louthcoco.ie for further details.
