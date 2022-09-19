Louth cllrs vote against raising Local Property Tax
Louth County Councillors have just voted against increasing the Local Property Tax (LPT) Louth cllrs vote against raising Local Property Tax for 2023 at the Louth County Council September meeting.
Louth County Council had sought a 15% increase in the LPT with Cllr Paul Butterly proposing a 10% increase. The proposal was defeated with 13 voting for but 15 against the proposal.
Cllrs then voted against any increase in the LPT, with 23 voting for a 0% increase and five against.
More to follow.
