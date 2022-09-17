PHOTOS: Party night in Dundalk's Byrnes of Hill Street

Grainne O'Hanrahan celebrated her 30th birthday party with family and friends in Byrnes of Hill Street recently and our photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to capture the great night.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
The Geraldine's Shane O'Hanlon will need to be on his game if his side are to defeat St Fechins on Sunday. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.