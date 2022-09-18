Mid Louth: Glyde Inn wins best food pub in the northeast

The Glyde Inn in Annagassan has won the Best Food Pub category in the northeast at the Irish Pub Awards.

Having previously won the National Pub of the Year in 2018, the Inn is now in contention to win the best food pub in Ireland when the national awards are held at the Mansion House in Dublin in November.

The 63 regional winners of the awards will be showcased as best in class in their region and will receive a prize package to the value of €20,000 comprising management training and media coverage to help them develop their business.

Speaking at the launch of the awards, President of VFI, Paul Moynihan said:

“In a few short years the awards have established themselves as the marque benchmark for all that’s best about pubs in Ireland. We have a unique offering that is copied across the world but nothing beats the home-grown pub.

“The Irish Pub Awards would not be possible without the fantastic support from our sponsors who have invested heavily in the pub trade over the years so I would like to put on record our deepest thanks for their continued involvement.

“All that remains to say is best of luck to all the pubs who enter this year’s competition.”

Chair of LVA, Noel Anderson announced:

“While we are aware of the importance of the Irish pub around Ireland, they also play a very important part in Irish social culture, at the heart of our communities and a central part of our hospitality and tourism sectors. Also, an Awards programme is fitting to reward the efforts of those contributing to one of the biggest employment sectors in Ireland”

“Now the definitive national industry standard, the Irish Pubs Awards are quickly gaining recognition throughout the trade as a programme that provides a credible and comprehensive assessment of the best in Irish Pubs.

“ It offers pubs in Dublin and around the different regions an opportunity to raise the profile of their business through national and regional media coverage. That, together with the technical and management training afforded to all regional finalists makes it an initiative the LVA are delighted to support”, he added.