Search

15 Sept 2022

Dundalk gardai mark the 100 year anniversary of An Garda Síochána

Dundalk gardai mark the 100 year anniversary of an garda síochána

The Garda band leading the Garda 100th anniversary parade in Dundalk

Reporter:

Jason Newman

15 Sept 2022 7:00 PM

Gardaí in the Louth Division are commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána with a number of commemorative events.

Today, the Dundalk District had a ceremony that commenced at 3pm with a representative party of Garda personnel marching from the Market Square in Dundalk to Dundalk Garda station, accompanied by the Garda Band and Garda Ceremonial Unit. 

The march was followed by the planting of a Commemorative Tree and a Wreath Laying Ceremony within the confines of Dundalk Garda Station to mark the 100th Anniversary of An Garda Síochána. 

At 6p.m. there will be a display of historic and current Garda memorabilia in the Oriel Centre, directly behind Dundalk Garda station. There will also be a number of guest speakers at 7pm.

On Friday 16th September, a Commemorative Centenary Medal / Coin presentation evening will take place in the Fairways Hotel, Dundalk, Co. Louth at 7pm for the Louth Division.

Eligible serving and retired Gardaí and Garda Staff from the Louth Garda Division, as well as the families of those who served but are no longer with us, will receive a Commemorative Centenary Medal/Coin. 

This presentation evening will be a private Louth Garda Division event.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media