Dundalk gardai mark the 100 year anniversary of an garda síochána

Gardaí in the Louth Division are commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána with a number of commemorative events.

Today, the Dundalk District had a ceremony that commenced at 3pm with a representative party of Garda personnel marching from the Market Square in Dundalk to Dundalk Garda station, accompanied by the Garda Band and Garda Ceremonial Unit.

The march was followed by the planting of a Commemorative Tree and a Wreath Laying Ceremony within the confines of Dundalk Garda Station to mark the 100th Anniversary of An Garda Síochána.

At 6p.m. there will be a display of historic and current Garda memorabilia in the Oriel Centre, directly behind Dundalk Garda station. There will also be a number of guest speakers at 7pm.

On Friday 16th September, a Commemorative Centenary Medal / Coin presentation evening will take place in the Fairways Hotel, Dundalk, Co. Louth at 7pm for the Louth Division.

Eligible serving and retired Gardaí and Garda Staff from the Louth Garda Division, as well as the families of those who served but are no longer with us, will receive a Commemorative Centenary Medal/Coin.

This presentation evening will be a private Louth Garda Division event.