15 Sept 2022

Czech ambassador to visit Dundalk IT tomorrow

Czech ambassador to visit Dundalk IT tomorrow

DKIT

Reporter:

Jason Newman

15 Sept 2022 8:30 PM

The DkIT Czech and Slovak Society in cooperation with DkIT have prepared a welcome event for  the new Czech and Slovak students.

The event will take place on Friday the 16th of September  at 4 pm in the DkIT Main Restaurant.

The students will be welcomed by the DkIT president,  the society representatives and the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ireland, Petr Kynstetr. 

The society prepared this welcome event to give the Czech and Slovak first-years a proper welcome. 

The guest speaker list also includes the DkIT president, Dr Michael Mulvey, and DkIT Czech  and Slovak Society representatives – the president, Jiri Nemeth, and the vice-president, Adriana Hanelova. 

The event will be attended by the new and current Czech and Slovak students, the DkIT representatives, the DkIT International Office and the DkIT Student Services. 

The society was founded in 2021 when the first Czech students started their studies at DkIT. 

There were about 50 Czechs at DkIT at the time. The society has hosted a couple of events for its members during the last academic year including a trip to Dublin on Saint Patrick’s Day and a charity event Walk for Ukraine which raised €1,506 to help the Ukrainian people. 

Local News

