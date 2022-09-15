Poetry night in aid of mental health charities at Dundalk's Imperial Hotel

The Poetry cooperative will be hosting a fundraising gig and poetry live mic at the Imperial Hotel, Dundalk on 29 September 2022 and will feature a host of local musicians and poets.

The Poetry Cooperative - an online community of poets - in collaboration with musician Gerald Cosgrove and many others, as well as Art in Mind, Galway, is running a drive to promote the arts as a means of maintaining good mental health.

The project is a brainchild of Gerald Cosgrove, who, pre-Covid, staged many fundraising events under the banner “The Language of Music”.

Gerald’s intention is to inspire people who are struggling with mental health issues to play music while raising funds for local mental health charities.

The Imperial Hotel has generously agreed to make their event room available free of charge, and we are excited to introduce a great mixture of musicians and poets.

With this event, the Fear-Less arts for mental health team is raising funds for Sosad and Jigsaw, two excellent mental health charities.

As an extension to Gerald’s project, the Poetry Cooperative and Art in Mind, Galway is open for poetry and visual art submissions.

A book of poems and art with the title “Fear-Less” is to inspire people to write and engage in visual arts for mental health. The proceeds of the sale of the book will go to Art in Mind and Jigsaw.

To submit a poem or piece of art please email fearless@poetrycooperative.org.

The submission guidelines are on the Poetry Cooperative website.