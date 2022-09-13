Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 13 September 2022

The death has occurred of Maureen Webb (née Nordone) Santry, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

In her 102nd year, passed peacefully in the Mater Hospital surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the medical staff and carers, on 11th September 2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank, her 11 sisters and brothers she is deeply missed by her children, Gerard, Frances, Brian, Anne, Gina and Philip. That feeling is shared by their wives and partners Paula, Deirdre, Geordie and Margaret. Her grandchildren Liam, Dominic, Oonagh, Jenny, Keith, Conor, Gavin, Sinead, Neil, Siobhain, Naoise, Luke, Ruby and great-grandchildren Lorcan, Sophia, Paul, Kellan, Feuren, Charlie, Tamzin, Noah, Ethan, Dermot, Stanley, Eva, Sophie, Louie have all lost their wonderful Nan.

Maureen will be reposing at Philip’s house from 6:30pm – 8:30pm on Tuesday, 13th September. Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, 14th September, at St John's Church & Presbytery Upper Mounttown Road/York Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin A96 P793, followed by burial at approximately 3pm in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dundalk, A91 F598.

Family flowers only. Donations if you would like to The Mater Foundation.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Joe THORNTON Castletown Cottages, Dundalk, Louth

Joe Thornton. Monday, 12th September 2022. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Joe, beloved husband of Marie (née Duffy) and dear dad of Ann, Joseph, Eileen, Oliver, Brendan, John, Caitriona and Stephen. Predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen, sister Cáit. He will be sadly missed with love by his wife, sons, daughters, sisters Mary, Philomena and Lily, sons in-law, daughters in-law, 16 grandchildren, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home Castletown Cottages, from Tuesday 4pm to 9pm and Wednesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to St Brigid's Church Kilcurry arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

''House Private for Family Only on Thursday morning, Please.''

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Herbie HARDY Newry Road., Dundalk, Louth

Herbie Hardy, Newry Road, Ravensdale, Co. Louth. 8th September 2022. Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes, after being wonderfully cared for by the staff of Curam Care Centre. Herbie beloved husband of Marion and the late Charlotte and dear brother of Violet Herbert and the late Cyril. Herbie will be sadly missed by his wife, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Funeral Arrangements Later

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Joyce CLANCY (née Shortman) Blackrock Road., Dundalk, Louth

Joyce Clancy (nee Shortman), Blackrock Road, Dundalk. 12th September 2022. Peacefully in the wonderful care of St Oliver Plunkett Hospital. Joyce loving mother of Joseph. Joyce will be sadly missed by her son, daughter in law Alison, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 11am in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street followed by private cremation.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.