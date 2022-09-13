Search

13 Sept 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 13 September 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 13 September 2022

Reporter:

Jason Newman

13 Sept 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Maureen Webb (née Nordone) Santry, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

In her 102nd year, passed peacefully in the Mater Hospital surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the medical staff and carers, on 11th September 2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank, her 11 sisters and brothers she is deeply missed by her children, Gerard, Frances, Brian, Anne, Gina and Philip. That feeling is shared by their wives and partners Paula, Deirdre, Geordie and Margaret. Her grandchildren Liam, Dominic, Oonagh, Jenny, Keith, Conor, Gavin, Sinead, Neil, Siobhain, Naoise, Luke, Ruby and great-grandchildren Lorcan, Sophia, Paul, Kellan, Feuren, Charlie, Tamzin, Noah, Ethan, Dermot, Stanley, Eva, Sophie, Louie have all lost their wonderful Nan.

Maureen will be reposing at Philip’s house from 6:30pm – 8:30pm on Tuesday, 13th September. Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, 14th September, at St John's Church & Presbytery Upper Mounttown Road/York Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin A96 P793, followed by burial at approximately 3pm in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dundalk, A91 F598.

 Family flowers only. Donations if you would like to The Mater Foundation.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Joe THORNTON Castletown Cottages, Dundalk, Louth

Joe Thornton. Monday, 12th September 2022. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Joe, beloved husband of Marie (née Duffy) and dear dad of Ann, Joseph, Eileen, Oliver, Brendan, John, Caitriona and Stephen. Predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen, sister Cáit. He will be sadly missed with love by his wife, sons, daughters, sisters Mary, Philomena and Lily, sons in-law, daughters in-law, 16 grandchildren, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home Castletown Cottages, from Tuesday 4pm to 9pm and Wednesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to St Brigid's Church Kilcurry arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

''House Private for Family Only on Thursday morning, Please.''

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Herbie HARDY Newry Road., Dundalk, Louth

Herbie Hardy, Newry Road, Ravensdale, Co. Louth. 8th September 2022. Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes, after being wonderfully cared for by the staff of Curam Care Centre. Herbie beloved husband of Marion and the late Charlotte and dear brother of Violet Herbert and the late Cyril. Herbie will be sadly missed by his wife, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
 

Funeral Arrangements Later

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Joyce CLANCY (née Shortman) Blackrock Road., Dundalk, Louth

Joyce Clancy (nee Shortman), Blackrock Road, Dundalk. 12th September 2022. Peacefully in the wonderful care of St Oliver Plunkett Hospital. Joyce loving mother of Joseph. Joyce will be sadly missed by her son, daughter in law Alison, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 11am in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street followed by private cremation.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media