Mid-Louth: Clogherhead RNLI come to the aid of a fisherman

The volunteer crew from Clogherhead RNLI were called to rescue a lone fisherman and his boat in calm conditions as the sun went down on Saturday evening

The fisherman himself had requested help from the Irish Coast Guard who tasked Clogherhead RNLI to come to his aid.

His fishing boat was drifting because the propellor had become tangled in some lobster pots.

The all-weather Shannon class lifeboat launched under Coxswain Gerard Sharkey at 7.11pm and headed to the fishing boat’s confirmed position two miles north of Dunany Point.

The lifeboat reached the drifting vessel at 7.40pm and the crew found the fisherman to be fine himself but anxious because the boat had continued drifting.

The crew assessed the situation before a decision was made to attach a tow rope to the drifting vessel and make the journey back to the nearest safe port at Clogherhead Harbour.

The lifeboat, with fishing boat and the fisherman in tow, arrived safely at Clogherhead harbour at 9.30pm.

Speaking after the call out, Gerard Sharkey, Clogherhead RNLI Coxswain said:

"The RNLI always advises anyone who needs help at sea to call 999 and ask for the Coast Guard which is what this fisherman did. Happily, we reached him before anything happened and we had a positive outcome for the fisherman and his boat."