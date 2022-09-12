Women from across Louth to celebrate National Women’s Enterprise Day 2022

Women from across Louth and Meath are joining forces on Thursday, October 13th to celebrate National Women’s Enterprise Day 2022.

The theme for this year is “Our Future, Our Way”, encouraging female entrepreneurs and business owners to be ambitious for their business.

This half-day, in-person event will feature a wonderful line-up of local female business leaders. Each will tell their story in an informative, entertaining and inspiring way. It is also a brilliant opportunity to network with and learn from other female business owners.

Sarah Mallon of Local Enterprise Office Louth explains:

“Our host for this event will be Miriam Simon, one of Ireland’s leading retail and business strategists. Miriam will also share her invaluable insights into future trends. She has an incredible ability to break complex and daunting business challenges down and empower entrepreneurs to take really practical action.”

Caoimhe Delany from Local Enterprise Office Meath continues:

“Our Leading Lights for 2022 are Marita Collier of Drummond House Garlic and Sinéad Crowther of Soothing Solutions. Both Marita and Sinéad will take centre stage at this event, sharing their wealth of experience and advice.”

With years of experience working as a business coach and mentor, Lavina McGahon’s insights into starting and scaling a business are not to be missed. Lavina is now Programme Manager for Thrive4Women, a support for women bringing new STEM products and services to market. She will talk about developing business strategy, avoiding common mistakes and accessing supports.

Encouraging local business women to register, Caoimhe continues “Tickets for this event are priced at just €20, including lunch and a goodie bag, and are available on www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Louth. Do come along to National Women’s Enterprise Day. It’s a great opportunity for women in business, or thinking of starting a business, to meet others, to network, to learn and to grow.”

Sarah concludes:

“The theme of National Women’s Enterprise Day 2022 is “Our Future, Our Way”. Our mission is to empower and support female entrepreneurs across Louth and Meath to start and grow really dynamic, sustainable and successful enterprises. Register now for National Women’s Enterprise Day and see you at CityNorth Hotel on 13th October.”