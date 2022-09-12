Irish water advise of water disruption in north Louth this morning

Irish Water have advised that due to valve repairs, customers in Greenore and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods on Monday, 12th September, 2022 between 10.00am and 6.00pm.
Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Please note that as this work is resource and network dependent it may change at short notice.
