Search

12 Sept 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 12 September 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 12 September 2022

Reporter:

Jason Newman

12 Sept 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Lynda NICKLAUS (née Cumiskey) Quay Side Close, Newry, Down / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the love and tender care of St. John's House, Newry Hospice. Beloved wife of Thorsten and dear mum of Adam. Predeceased by her dad Owen (Ioney) late of St. Nicholas Avenue. Lynda will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, mum Margaret (née McKevitt), brothers Peter and Kenneth, sisters Maria and Aine, brothers in-law Phil and Niall, sister in-law Chris, Thorsten's niece Mona, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family residence St. Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk from Sunday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Monday afternoon at 12.30pm proceeding on foot to St. Nicholas Church Bridge Street arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Brid-a Chrin Cemetery. House Private on Monday morning.

As requested by Lynda, family flowers only, Donations to Cara Cancer Center and please wear colourful clothing if attending funeral.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of CYNTHIA IMADE ISO-IDEMUDIA Avondale Park, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth
 Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Cherished mother of Koko, Akamba and Oghosa and beloved sister of Violet. She will be sadly missed by her children, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk (Eircode A91 KW52) on Friday, September 16th from 2pm-6pm. Funeral Ceremony on Saturday, September 17th in Dundalk Community Church, The Ramparts (Eircode A91 PD35) from 11am-12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

 Peace, Perfect Peace

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media