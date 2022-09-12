Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 12 September 2022

The death has occurred of Lynda NICKLAUS (née Cumiskey) Quay Side Close, Newry, Down / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the love and tender care of St. John's House, Newry Hospice. Beloved wife of Thorsten and dear mum of Adam. Predeceased by her dad Owen (Ioney) late of St. Nicholas Avenue. Lynda will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, mum Margaret (née McKevitt), brothers Peter and Kenneth, sisters Maria and Aine, brothers in-law Phil and Niall, sister in-law Chris, Thorsten's niece Mona, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family residence St. Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk from Sunday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Monday afternoon at 12.30pm proceeding on foot to St. Nicholas Church Bridge Street arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Brid-a Chrin Cemetery. House Private on Monday morning.

As requested by Lynda, family flowers only, Donations to Cara Cancer Center and please wear colourful clothing if attending funeral.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of CYNTHIA IMADE ISO-IDEMUDIA Avondale Park, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Cherished mother of Koko, Akamba and Oghosa and beloved sister of Violet. She will be sadly missed by her children, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk (Eircode A91 KW52) on Friday, September 16th from 2pm-6pm. Funeral Ceremony on Saturday, September 17th in Dundalk Community Church, The Ramparts (Eircode A91 PD35) from 11am-12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Peace, Perfect Peace