09 Sept 2022

Dundalk Chamber to host Budget Breakfast Briefing

President of Dundalk Chamber Una McGoey

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

09 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Budget Breakfast Briefing on Wednesday the 28th September at 7.45am to 9am in the Crowne Plaza Dundalk.

The event, which is sponsored by PayPal, already has a great number of local businesses booked in.

This is a must for all in the financial sector and in the wider business community as attendees will hear Rachel Dillon of Ernst & Young unravel the complexities of this year’s budget, a Chamber spokesperson said.

Covering everything from personal tax bands, tax credit certs, employee’s and employer’s PRSI, tax returns in the new tax year, to corporate tax, capital allowances, capital gains and pensions – Ms. Dillon will offer examples to illustrate how the changes will affect both individuals and companies.

This Budget Briefing is now an annual event for Dundalk Chamber, and it is one of the highlights in their extensive events calendar for local business.

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce displays its ongoing commitment to its members and the business community by providing high quality events, the spokesperson said.

With the event almost booked out now is the time to book your place by calling Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on Tel: 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie A full breakfast will be served.

