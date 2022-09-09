Dundalk cllrs informed about buildings being investigated under Derelict Sites Act

The Dundalk Municipal District September meeting took place in the Town Hall in Dundalk
Louth County Council is investigating the prefabricated buildings at Knockshee, Old Golf Links Road in Blackrock under two separate acts, including the Derelict Sites Act, 1990, Dundalk councillors have been informed.
Cllr Maeve Yore had tabled a question to the local authority, asking it "What's the timeframe for LCC to get removal of dangerous prefabs/structures at entrance to Knockshee Old Golf Links Rd Blackrock?"
Replying to Cllr Yore, Thomas McEvoy, Director of Services, Planning Infrastructure and Economic Development, said that: "the prefabricated buildings at Knockshee, Old Golf Links Road, Blackrock are being investigated by Louth County Council under:
In his response, Mr McEvoy added that, "In terms of the Derelict Sites Act, the property was placed on the Derelict Sites Register in October 2021.
"Due to a lack of meaningful engagement by the owners, a Section 11 Notice was issued on 18th August 2022. This requires the demolition of the two prefabricated structures and their removal from the site within 32 days from the date of the service of the Notice."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.