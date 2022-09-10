Search

11 Sept 2022

Louth County Council welcomes Minister Eamon Ryan to Council Chamber

Range of items discussed during meeting

Louth County Council welcomes Minister Eamon Ryan to Council Chamber

(L-R)  David Hanratty, Willie Walsh, Thomas McEvoy, Minister Eamon Ryan, Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Paddy Donnelly, and Bryan Coughlan

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

10 Sept 2022 10:00 PM

Louth County Council says it was pleased to welcome the Minister for Transport, Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD to the Louth County Council offices last Thursday. Minister Ryan met firstly with the Chief Executive Joan Martin and the Council’s Management Team, followed by an in-depth discussion on a range of issues with Cathaoirleach Conor Keelan and the Council’s elected representatives. 

Items discussed at Thursday's meeting included Louth County Council’s progress towards its public sector emission reduction targets, capital investment in transport infrastructure, the retrofit of the Council’s housing stock, the Council’s expansion of its existing climate action team and a variety of other local and environmental issues. 

Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council, said: “We were delighted to meet with Minister Ryan today to discuss a variety of issues centred on Louth’s commitment to investment in transport, the local environment and measures towards reducing our carbon footprint.

"County Louth is already leading the way as seen in the progress we are making towards our targets for reduced emissions, the work we are undertaking in retrofitting our housing stock and the delivery of our active travel networks, amongst a range of other proactive measures.” 

Eamon Ryan TD, Minister for Transport, Environment, Climate and Communications, said: “I had a really interesting and fruitful meeting with Louth County Council officials and Councillors. County Councils have such a crucial role to play in delivering on the local environment, on energy efficiency, on transport and active travel and in housing, for example. Louth has always been a creative and ambitious Council and has always been ahead of the curve. 

"In what I heard today, about planned active travel routes in Dundalk and Drogheda, about the Council’s efforts in energy efficiency which have already seen a 47% reduction in energy use and in your retrofitting programme, among many other programmes, I have no doubt but that Louth County Council will continue to be a leader in local government in this country."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media