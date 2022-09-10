Louth County Council welcomes Minister Eamon Ryan to Council Chamber

Louth County Council says it was pleased to welcome the Minister for Transport, Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD to the Louth County Council offices last Thursday. Minister Ryan met firstly with the Chief Executive Joan Martin and the Council’s Management Team, followed by an in-depth discussion on a range of issues with Cathaoirleach Conor Keelan and the Council’s elected representatives.

Items discussed at Thursday's meeting included Louth County Council’s progress towards its public sector emission reduction targets, capital investment in transport infrastructure, the retrofit of the Council’s housing stock, the Council’s expansion of its existing climate action team and a variety of other local and environmental issues.

Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council, said: “We were delighted to meet with Minister Ryan today to discuss a variety of issues centred on Louth’s commitment to investment in transport, the local environment and measures towards reducing our carbon footprint.

"County Louth is already leading the way as seen in the progress we are making towards our targets for reduced emissions, the work we are undertaking in retrofitting our housing stock and the delivery of our active travel networks, amongst a range of other proactive measures.”

Eamon Ryan TD, Minister for Transport, Environment, Climate and Communications, said: “I had a really interesting and fruitful meeting with Louth County Council officials and Councillors. County Councils have such a crucial role to play in delivering on the local environment, on energy efficiency, on transport and active travel and in housing, for example. Louth has always been a creative and ambitious Council and has always been ahead of the curve.

"In what I heard today, about planned active travel routes in Dundalk and Drogheda, about the Council’s efforts in energy efficiency which have already seen a 47% reduction in energy use and in your retrofitting programme, among many other programmes, I have no doubt but that Louth County Council will continue to be a leader in local government in this country."