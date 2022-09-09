Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 9 September 2022
The death has occurred of Michael Treanor of Edentubber, Dundalk, Louth
On 8 September 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Rosaleen, loving father of Ita, Marian and Brian, grandfather of Caoimhe, Conor, Callum and Colleen, great-grandfather of Ellie-Marie and father-in-law of Maria. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, daughter-in-law and the extended family circle.
Michael's remains are reposing at his son Brian's home, Upper Faughart, Dundalk until removal on Saturday morning 10 September at 11.30am, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon in St. Michael's church, Killean. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
May he rest in peace
The death has occurred of Frances Loughran of Tottenham, England & formerly of Blackgate, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth
Peacefully in Tottenham, England. Loving mum to James. Pre-deceased by her parents Mary (Molly) & James, brothers Brendan and Colm. Frances will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her son, daughter-in-law Vanessa, brother Michael, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Fiona, Caroline, Deborah & Helen, nephews Michael & Cyril, their husbands, wives and children, extended family, neighbours and friends Tottenham and native home of Blackgate, Ravensdale.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Frances’ life will be live streamed on Monday, the 12th of September, at 12.30pm in Enfeild, Chapel (London), followed by burial in Tottenham Cemetery (N17 London) at 2pm. Mass Cards can be posted to Dixon’s Funeral Directors, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk. Co. Louth.
May she rest in peace
John Mitchels' Gareth Kane in action against Dowdallshill. He grabbed 1-1 as they comfortably accounted for the men from Dundalk. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
David McMillan, left, and Robbie Benson react after their side's defeat to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds
Staff and volunteers of the Irish Coast Guard alongside Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton at an event to celebrate 200 years of the Irish Coast Guard
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.