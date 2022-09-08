Time for a cuppa! Dundalk company's tea hits supermarket shelves

Local business McEntee’s Tea, has been selected to supply Lidl’s stores nationwide and in Northern Ireland with their award winning teas through the Lidl Kickstart programme.

McEntee's Tea, in Tallanstown, will be on the shelves of the supermaket giant from Thursday September 15th.

Lidl Kickstart was launched in 2017 in conjunction with Bord Bia, offering the best of Irish small and medium sized food producers an opportunity to showcase their product throughout Lidl stores.

McEntee’s three loose Irish Tea blends - Irish Afternoon Blend, Irish Breakfast Blend and Gold Blend - will be in store from Thursday while stocks last.

McEntee’s Fine Teas is a family business run by Donal and Helen McEntee located on the family farm in Co. Louth.

They said they are both passionate about their tea and crave the perfect strong soothing cuppa and feel it’s important to bring back better grades of tea which can be tasted in the quality of their loose teas.

They now have quite a following throughout Ireland and abroad.

Donal and Helen's desire to develop McEntee’s Fine Teas dates back to their childhood where tea was central to traditional family life.

Helen said: “Tea has been a part of Irish family life for generations, it’s important to us to remind people to take a moment to enjoy a pot of proper tea with family and friends once more”.

Helen said their blends of tea have been carefully crafted over a long period of tastings, sourcing their teas from all over the world from the finest gardens in lndia, Kenya and Ceylon.

Their desire was to find that balance in their blends that combined the malty deep taste of the finest Assam teas with the distinctive fragrant and lemony taste of Ceylon Teas for their Breakfast blend.

For their Gold Blend the desire was to balance the Assam with the brisk, full-bodied Kenyan teas. Having tasted hundreds of teas they feel they found that perfect balance.

To complete their products, they sustainably source their packaging locally.

They recently won a Gold Award in the Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards 2020 for their Irish Afternoon Blend and a Gold Star Great Taste Award for their Mint and Nettle Infusion.

This follows their success in 2019 when their teas won Gold (Mint & Nettle), Silver (Gold Blend) & Bronze (Irish Breakfast) at the Blas Irish Food Awards.