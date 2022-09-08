Dundalk gardai arrest driver who was travelling at 151kph and tested positive for cocaine

Dundalk gardai were conducting speed checks on the N33 Ardee recently when they detected the driver of this van travelling at 151kph in a 100kph zone.
The driver was stopped and tested positive for cocaine.
They were arrested and proceedings are to follow.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N33 Ardee recently when they detected the driver of this van at 151kph in a 100kph zone.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 8, 2022
They were stopped and the driver tested positive for cocaine. They were subsequently arrested. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/ezooC2udRE
David McMillan, left, and Robbie Benson react after their side's defeat to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds
Staff and volunteers of the Irish Coast Guard alongside Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton at an event to celebrate 200 years of the Irish Coast Guard
Back row from left: John Joe Jacobs, Senan McAllorum, Vitorio Leonardi (headliner from South Africa), Shawn Uyosa, Kevin ODonohue Front: Josh Murtagh, Shinanne Higgins, Elizabeth Redmond.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.