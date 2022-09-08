Search

08 Sept 2022

The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

Dundalk Schoolboys' League to hold EGM to vote on potential return to winter season

08 Sept 2022 4:00 PM

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS    

U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup: Shamrocks 8 Carrick Rovers 8 (Shamrocks win on penalties)

U16 Eamon Mulvenna Cup: Termonfeckin Celtic 0 Bellurgan Utd 2; Redeemer Celtic 1 Shamrocks 6; St Dominic's 1 Bellurgan Utd 6

U15 League Cup Final: Bellurgan Utd 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 1

U15 Shield Final: Woodview Celtic 2 Dromin Juv 5

U15 Plate Final: Quay Olympic 3 Rockville 2

U14 Cup Final: Rock Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 0

U14 League Cup Final: Shamrocks 0 Ardee Utd 2

U14 Shield Final: Quay Celtic 2 Glenmuir Utd 0

U14 Plate Final: Bellurgan Utd 2 Woodview Celtic 2 (Bellurgan win on penalties)

U17 League: Glenmuir Utd 2 Bellurgan Utd 0; Square Utd 0 Rock Celtic 6

U16 Premier: Rock Celtic 6 Termonfeckin Celtic 0, Glenmuir Utd 2 Bay Utd 1

U16 Division 1: Ardee Celtic 6 Quay Celtic 0

U13 Premier: Redeemer Celtic 1 Walshestown 5; Quay Celtic 0 Rock Celtic 1

U13 Division 1: Rockville 0 Ardee Celtic 6; Bellurgan Utd 2 Dromin Juveniles 0; Bay Celtic 1 Glenmuir Utd 3; St Dominic's 4 Muirhevnamor 1

U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 2 Woodview Celtic Blue 2; Glenmuir Utd 0 Redeemer Celtic 3; Ardee Celtic 0 Woodview Celtic 3

U12 Division 1: Dromin Utd Blue 3 Walshestown 1; Woodview Celtic White 0 Bay Utd 0; Rock Celtic 6 Ardee Utd 0

U12 Division 2: Glenmuir Celtic 6 Bay Celtic 1

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES    

Saturday 10 September

U9 Medal Games: Bay Celtic v Muirhevnamor Blue, Bellew Park 10AM; Rock Celtic White v Shamrocks, Bellew Park 10AM; St Dominic's v Quay Olympic, Bellew Park 10AM; Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Bandits, Bellew Park 11AM; Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 11AM; Bay Utd v Glenmuir Celtic, Bellew Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Blades v Rock Celtic Red, Bellew Park 12PM; Bay Athletic v Quay Celtic, Bellew Park 12PM; Muirhevnamor White v Bellurgan Cubs, Bellew Park 12PM; Redeemer Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Bellew Park 12:45PM

U13 Premier: Walshestown v Quay Celtic, Walshestown 11.00AM; Shamrocks v Rock Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM

U13 Division 1: St Dominic's v Rockville, Friary Field 12.45PM; Muirhevnamor v Bay Celtic, Muirhevnamor Grass 11AM; Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Park 11AM; Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic, Dromin 11AM

U15 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Termonfeckin 1PM; Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM

U15 Division 1: Rockville v Woodview, Celtic Sandy Lane 12:30PM; Quay Olympic v Bay Utd, Clancy Park 12.30PM

U17 Shield Final: Bellurgan Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic, Oriel Park 5PM

U17 League Cup Final: Shamrocks v Carrick Rovers, Oriel Park 7.30PM

Sunday 11 September

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Town Parks 11AM; Woodview Celtic Blue v Redeemer Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 9:45AM

U12 Division 1: Rock Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Sandy Lane 9:45AM; Ardee Utd v Bay Utd, Town Parks 9.45AM; Woodview Celtic White v Dromin Utd Blue, Muirhevnamor AWP 9:45AM; Walshestown v Bellurgan Celtic, Walshestown 11AM

U12 Division 2: Shamrocks Utd v Bellurgan Athletic, Fatima 11AM; Ardee Rovers v Quay Olympic, Town Parks 12.15PM; Bay Celtic v Rockville, Rock Road 11.00AM; Dromin Utd White v Glenmuir Celtic, Dromin 9:45AM

U14 Premier: Rock Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Ardee Utd v Quay Celtic, Town Parks 1:30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Bellurgan Utd, Dromin 11AM

U14 Division 1: Rockville v Shamrocks, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Muirhevnamor v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor Grass 11.00AM

U16 Plate Final: St Dominic's v Bellurgan Utd, Bellew Park 10:45AM

U16 Shield Final: Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 1PM

U16 League Cup Final: Shamrocks v Rock Celtic, Bellew Park 3:30PM

Tuesday 13 September

U14 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Utd, Flynn Park 6:30PM

U14 Premier: Quay Celtic v Rock Celtic, Clancy Park 6:30PM

U14 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Town Parks 6:30PM

U14 Division 1: Rockville v Bellurgan Celtic, Sandy Lane 6:30PM

Wednesday 14 September

U14 Division 1: Quay Olympic v Muirhevnamor, Clancy Park 6:30PM

