The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup: Shamrocks 8 Carrick Rovers 8 (Shamrocks win on penalties)
U16 Eamon Mulvenna Cup: Termonfeckin Celtic 0 Bellurgan Utd 2; Redeemer Celtic 1 Shamrocks 6; St Dominic's 1 Bellurgan Utd 6
U15 League Cup Final: Bellurgan Utd 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 1
U15 Shield Final: Woodview Celtic 2 Dromin Juv 5
U15 Plate Final: Quay Olympic 3 Rockville 2
U14 Cup Final: Rock Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 0
U14 League Cup Final: Shamrocks 0 Ardee Utd 2
U14 Shield Final: Quay Celtic 2 Glenmuir Utd 0
U14 Plate Final: Bellurgan Utd 2 Woodview Celtic 2 (Bellurgan win on penalties)
U17 League: Glenmuir Utd 2 Bellurgan Utd 0; Square Utd 0 Rock Celtic 6
U16 Premier: Rock Celtic 6 Termonfeckin Celtic 0, Glenmuir Utd 2 Bay Utd 1
U16 Division 1: Ardee Celtic 6 Quay Celtic 0
U13 Premier: Redeemer Celtic 1 Walshestown 5; Quay Celtic 0 Rock Celtic 1
U13 Division 1: Rockville 0 Ardee Celtic 6; Bellurgan Utd 2 Dromin Juveniles 0; Bay Celtic 1 Glenmuir Utd 3; St Dominic's 4 Muirhevnamor 1
U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 2 Woodview Celtic Blue 2; Glenmuir Utd 0 Redeemer Celtic 3; Ardee Celtic 0 Woodview Celtic 3
U12 Division 1: Dromin Utd Blue 3 Walshestown 1; Woodview Celtic White 0 Bay Utd 0; Rock Celtic 6 Ardee Utd 0
U12 Division 2: Glenmuir Celtic 6 Bay Celtic 1
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday 10 September
U9 Medal Games: Bay Celtic v Muirhevnamor Blue, Bellew Park 10AM; Rock Celtic White v Shamrocks, Bellew Park 10AM; St Dominic's v Quay Olympic, Bellew Park 10AM; Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Bandits, Bellew Park 11AM; Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 11AM; Bay Utd v Glenmuir Celtic, Bellew Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Blades v Rock Celtic Red, Bellew Park 12PM; Bay Athletic v Quay Celtic, Bellew Park 12PM; Muirhevnamor White v Bellurgan Cubs, Bellew Park 12PM; Redeemer Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Bellew Park 12:45PM
U13 Premier: Walshestown v Quay Celtic, Walshestown 11.00AM; Shamrocks v Rock Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM
U13 Division 1: St Dominic's v Rockville, Friary Field 12.45PM; Muirhevnamor v Bay Celtic, Muirhevnamor Grass 11AM; Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Park 11AM; Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic, Dromin 11AM
U15 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Termonfeckin 1PM; Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U15 Division 1: Rockville v Woodview, Celtic Sandy Lane 12:30PM; Quay Olympic v Bay Utd, Clancy Park 12.30PM
U17 Shield Final: Bellurgan Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic, Oriel Park 5PM
U17 League Cup Final: Shamrocks v Carrick Rovers, Oriel Park 7.30PM
Sunday 11 September
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Town Parks 11AM; Woodview Celtic Blue v Redeemer Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 9:45AM
U12 Division 1: Rock Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Sandy Lane 9:45AM; Ardee Utd v Bay Utd, Town Parks 9.45AM; Woodview Celtic White v Dromin Utd Blue, Muirhevnamor AWP 9:45AM; Walshestown v Bellurgan Celtic, Walshestown 11AM
U12 Division 2: Shamrocks Utd v Bellurgan Athletic, Fatima 11AM; Ardee Rovers v Quay Olympic, Town Parks 12.15PM; Bay Celtic v Rockville, Rock Road 11.00AM; Dromin Utd White v Glenmuir Celtic, Dromin 9:45AM
U14 Premier: Rock Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Ardee Utd v Quay Celtic, Town Parks 1:30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Bellurgan Utd, Dromin 11AM
U14 Division 1: Rockville v Shamrocks, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Muirhevnamor v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor Grass 11.00AM
U16 Plate Final: St Dominic's v Bellurgan Utd, Bellew Park 10:45AM
U16 Shield Final: Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 1PM
U16 League Cup Final: Shamrocks v Rock Celtic, Bellew Park 3:30PM
Tuesday 13 September
U14 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Utd, Flynn Park 6:30PM
U14 Premier: Quay Celtic v Rock Celtic, Clancy Park 6:30PM
U14 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Town Parks 6:30PM
U14 Division 1: Rockville v Bellurgan Celtic, Sandy Lane 6:30PM
Wednesday 14 September
U14 Division 1: Quay Olympic v Muirhevnamor, Clancy Park 6:30PM
