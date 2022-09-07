Louth CE announces update on Port Access Northern Cross Route

The Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, today announced the signing of a Licence for Road Works by ‘PANCR Developments Limited’, which allows for construction of Phase 1 of the long-awaited Port Access Northern Cross Route, along with other necessary infrastructure works including water services.

The Project is being delivered by the Housing Infrastructure Services Company (HISCo) on behalf of PANCR Developments Ltd. and is being funded by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund. Clonmel Enterprises have been appointed as Main Contractor. Discussions on the project have been ongoing between the Chief Executive Joan Martin and PANCR Developments Ltd for some time.

The project, known as PANCR Phase 1, will cover a new stretch of road from the Rosehall Roundabout to the proposed Ballymakenny Road Roundabout, together with the realignment of Twenties Lane and remaining upgrades to the Ballymakenny Road. Construction is planned to commence shortly.

Chief Executive Joan Martin said, “Having dealt with this project and explored every option to progress it over the last 20 years, I am delighted to finally see such positive progress following very complex and often difficult discussions and negotiations.”

Ms Martin added, “Our success with progressing the signing of a licence for works on this phase of the project represents an innovative mechanism for large infrastructural delivery and follows years of disappointment in not securing government funding. It is intended that once built, the success of Phase 1 will be pivotal in attracting future funding and investment in the route which will firmly strengthen Drogheda as a Regional Growth Centre as set out in the National Planning Framework.”