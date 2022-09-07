Search

07 Sept 2022

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Friday 2nd September

1.    Trap 1    CATUNDA SCALLY      21.85      Owned & trained by Michael Byrne

2.    Trap 5    JEFFERSON CITY        21.90     Owned by Cumberland Syndicate & trained by Martin Lanney

3.    Trap 3    LOSETHEATTITUDE     21.65     Owned & trained by Dale Deakin & Alan Briggs

4.    Trap 6    CHOCTAW KOI            28.85     Owned by Kim Gervin & trained by Feargal O’Donnell

5.    Trap 5    SANTRO MINT             21.69    Owned & trained by Gary Silcock

6.    Trap 2    ABBEYVILLE BLITZ      29.30     Owned & trained by Tom Egan

7.    Trap 4    COOLOGUE ROGER     29.36      Owned & trained by Michael Farrell

8.    Trap 1    ABBEYVILLE OAK        29.38      Owned & trained by Darragh Egan

9.    Trap 6    MARTINSTOWN BEST  30.46      Owned & trained by Rory McConnell

Saturday 3rd September

1.    Trap 4    WHITEROCK EXPERT  21.84       Owned by Thomas McKevitt & trained by Graham Kelly

2.    Trap 6    BERETTA MILLER        22.06       Owned & trained by Graham Kelly

3.    Trap 5    MOURNE MAIDEN       29.32       Owned by Stephen Mullan & trained by Brendan Mullan

4.    Trap 5    BRANNOCK VILLA       21.77       Owned & trained by John McCann

5.    Trap 3    HES BOSS                  21.76       Owned & trained by Eugene O’Neill

6.    Trap 3    WESTPORT                 29.11       Owned by Vincent Desmond & trained by Martin Lanney

7.    Trap 1    TAHINA BLUE             28.74       Owned by Jason Croarkin & trained by Vera Croarkin

8.    Trap 5    FRIDAYS BOE             29.17       Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

9.    Trap 3    RORYS BOY                21.82       Owned by Ah-No-Syndicate & trained by Tina McGrane

10.  Trap 5    KILCOMMON CHAMP    28.87       Owned & trained by Seamus Lanney

