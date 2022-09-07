The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium
Friday 2nd September
1. Trap 1 CATUNDA SCALLY 21.85 Owned & trained by Michael Byrne
2. Trap 5 JEFFERSON CITY 21.90 Owned by Cumberland Syndicate & trained by Martin Lanney
3. Trap 3 LOSETHEATTITUDE 21.65 Owned & trained by Dale Deakin & Alan Briggs
4. Trap 6 CHOCTAW KOI 28.85 Owned by Kim Gervin & trained by Feargal O’Donnell
5. Trap 5 SANTRO MINT 21.69 Owned & trained by Gary Silcock
6. Trap 2 ABBEYVILLE BLITZ 29.30 Owned & trained by Tom Egan
7. Trap 4 COOLOGUE ROGER 29.36 Owned & trained by Michael Farrell
8. Trap 1 ABBEYVILLE OAK 29.38 Owned & trained by Darragh Egan
9. Trap 6 MARTINSTOWN BEST 30.46 Owned & trained by Rory McConnell
Saturday 3rd September
1. Trap 4 WHITEROCK EXPERT 21.84 Owned by Thomas McKevitt & trained by Graham Kelly
2. Trap 6 BERETTA MILLER 22.06 Owned & trained by Graham Kelly
3. Trap 5 MOURNE MAIDEN 29.32 Owned by Stephen Mullan & trained by Brendan Mullan
4. Trap 5 BRANNOCK VILLA 21.77 Owned & trained by John McCann
5. Trap 3 HES BOSS 21.76 Owned & trained by Eugene O’Neill
6. Trap 3 WESTPORT 29.11 Owned by Vincent Desmond & trained by Martin Lanney
7. Trap 1 TAHINA BLUE 28.74 Owned by Jason Croarkin & trained by Vera Croarkin
8. Trap 5 FRIDAYS BOE 29.17 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
9. Trap 3 RORYS BOY 21.82 Owned by Ah-No-Syndicate & trained by Tina McGrane
10. Trap 5 KILCOMMON CHAMP 28.87 Owned & trained by Seamus Lanney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.