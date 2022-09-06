Planning granted for 89 new homes at Red Barns in Dundalk
Louth County Council have given the go ahead for a new 89 unit housing development at the Red Barns Road in Dundalk.
Wonderglade Unlimited Company have been granted for planning permission for the development, which includes 60 dwellings comprising 15 two-bed; 37 three-bed and eight, four-bed units, as well as 29 apartments in a three storey building comprising 14 one-bed and 15 two-bed units.
The planning permission also provides for a new vehicular access and a dedicated pedestrian access to be provided off Red Barns Road, as well as provision for car and bicycle parking, landscaping, open space and boundary treatments. It also grants planning permission for alterations to site levels, which would see the site raised to accommodate the proposed development.
A number of submissions had been lodged with the local authority objecting to the planned development, including from Hazel Close Residents and Residents of Springfield Manor.
Louth County Council granted conditional planning permission for the development on 2 September, subject to 18 conditions.
