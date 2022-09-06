Search

06 Sept 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 6 September 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 6 September 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 6 September 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Sept 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Brendan Byrne of Clooneevan, Haggardstown and formerly of Knockbridge, Co. Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 5 September 2022. Brendan, much loved husband of Mary (née Collins) dear father of Paddy, Susan, Caroline, Lisa, Brenda and Jamie and devoted grandad of Aaron, Connor, Shane, Stephen, Shauna, Chloe, David, Michaela, Ciara, Ashley, Lorna, Dean, Celine, Laura Mark, Robert, Ciaran and Donna, great-grandad of Callum, JJ, Charlotte, Oisin, Carter-Lee, Holly, CJ, and Fionn and brother of the late Andy, Kathleen and Maisie. Brendan will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Josephine McKenna (née Nolan) of Hyde Park, Dundalk, Louth / Forkhill, Armagh

On Sunday 4 September 2022. Formerly of Forkhill, County Armagh. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her father Matthew. Very deeply regretted by her family, husband Míchéal sons Brendan and Barry, Mother Bridie, daughter in law Lisa, grandchildren Jessica, Kai, Lucy and Leo, sisters Louise, Marian, Shirly and her aunt Susan, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am on foot via Quay Street to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral mass at 11 o'clock followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, donations to The Irish Cancer Society.

May she rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media