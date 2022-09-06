Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 6 September 2022

The death has occurred of Brendan Byrne of Clooneevan, Haggardstown and formerly of Knockbridge, Co. Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 5 September 2022. Brendan, much loved husband of Mary (née Collins) dear father of Paddy, Susan, Caroline, Lisa, Brenda and Jamie and devoted grandad of Aaron, Connor, Shane, Stephen, Shauna, Chloe, David, Michaela, Ciara, Ashley, Lorna, Dean, Celine, Laura Mark, Robert, Ciaran and Donna, great-grandad of Callum, JJ, Charlotte, Oisin, Carter-Lee, Holly, CJ, and Fionn and brother of the late Andy, Kathleen and Maisie. Brendan will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Josephine McKenna (née Nolan) of Hyde Park, Dundalk, Louth / Forkhill, Armagh



On Sunday 4 September 2022. Formerly of Forkhill, County Armagh. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her father Matthew. Very deeply regretted by her family, husband Míchéal sons Brendan and Barry, Mother Bridie, daughter in law Lisa, grandchildren Jessica, Kai, Lucy and Leo, sisters Louise, Marian, Shirly and her aunt Susan, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am on foot via Quay Street to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral mass at 11 o'clock followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, donations to The Irish Cancer Society.

May she rest in peace