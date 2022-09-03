PICTURES: Students around Dundalk pick up their Leaving Cert results

There was delight across Dundalk as students received their Leaving Cert results online or in schools across the town and Dundalk Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to capture the important day.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Teacher Joanne Shevlin with happy students Caoibhean Brady Leah Moran Aoibheann Rogers and Stephanie Callaghan at Colaiste Ris
Omeath's Paul Cowe in action during round 9 of the National Minibike Championships, held at the Whiteriver track in Collon
Dundalk's Israel Olatunde reacts after the men's 100m final at the European Championships, in which he finished in a new Irish record time of 10.17 seconds
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.