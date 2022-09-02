Delight as students across Dundalk receive their Leaving Cert results this morning

There was delight across Dundalk as students received their Leaving Cert results online or in schools across the town.

At St Louis Secondary School twins Ijeoma and Ifeoa Enyoazu were delighted that their hard work had paid off, with Ijeoma hoping to study Economics and French in Trinity and Ifeoa looking for Economics and Business management in Maynooth

A relieved Nicole Shearman and Hannah McDonnell were delighted to have it all over them hoping to go on and study animation and illustration in Bristol and P.E. and Maths in DCU

Deputy head girl Lauren Boyle was pleased a year of hard work had paid off and was hoping to study nutrition with a view to teaching home economics.

Principal Michelle Dolan was full of praise for the students and was delighted with the achievement of the Leaving Cert students this year.

“A lot of the girls would have looked and got their results this morning at 10 o’clock and I’ve had a quick look and I’m delighted to see that their hard work has paid off.

“They were disadvantaged a little bit in 5th and 6th year as a result of the Covid restrictions, but to be fair to them when they were in 5th year they worked really hard online, they got up everyday and were involved so I think that has stood to them.

“We’ve loads of different pathways here, there are girls going off to the UK, UCD, Trinity and a whole range of Universities around the country and a few to DkIT as well and each of them have a great chance of reaching their aim.

“We just have to wait until next week for points and that's obviously going to be a little bit of a worry between now and then but I have every faith in them.

“These girls come to us when they’re twelve and we do everything we can to meet their individual needs and they’re excelling across the board.

“We’ve got an awful lot of girls who have gotten their A1s across a number of their subjects.

“Those who are capable [of those high marks] are meeting very very high standards and everybody else is finding their pathway too.

Ms Dolan also spoke of the number of routes open to students to achieve their goals:

“There are so many opportunities for young people nowadays and it's not one size fits all and we know that.

“We’ve got roots with universities like Trinity being a school of distinction ourselves, but we have other pathways in place to get where you want to go, especially if you’ve got the skills and the qualities that people are looking for which is more than just the academic result at the end of the day.”

This sentiment was echoed by guidance counsellor at St Louis Dara Mee who emphasised that there was a wide range of options chosen by students this year with a large uptake in Louis students hoping to study in the STEM fields.

“This year we have everything from medicine to engineering to biomedical with students looking at options in the North and the UK also with several UCAS applications.

“There's also a growing interest in European studies because of the competitive rates in places like Holland.”

Down at Colaiste Ris, the school was abuzz with excitement with Principal Noilin NiDhulaing “proud and delighted” with her students:

“They certainly had an excellent choice on the papers this year and the reduction of the number of questions they had to answer did benefit them and that shows in the results.”

She too stressed that there were loads of pathways for students no matter their results.

“If they don’t get what they want today they can talk to their guidance counsellor and look at another pathway to get where they want to go and find out what they need to do.”