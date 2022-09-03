Search

03 Sept 2022

Ukrainian Independence Day celebrated in Dundalk

03 Sept 2022 7:00 PM

Louth LEADER Partnership through funding received under the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) were delighted to celebrate Independence Day of Ukraine on Wednesday 24th August in the Lisdoo Bar and Restaurant Dundalk, to mark the end of the successful collaborative and inclusive children and family summer programme of activities.

The eight-week summer programme has been an amazing success by giving people the opportunity to build relationships, to learn about their local community, County Louth and Ireland, to gain skills in language development, creativity, culture and arts.

It has been vital for the physical, intellectual, emotional and social development of children and young people and it has been an opportunity for everyone to have fun, to connect and to have increased wellbeing, a spokesperson said.

Speaking at the event Maeve Harkin the SICAP Social Inclusion Manager with Louth LEADER Partnership said: “I am honoured to give the final remarks on this wonderful and poignant event.

“Today is a day of celebration and an opportunity to acknowledge the strength, courage, bravery, humanity and the resilience of the people of Ukraine. We reflect, and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time.

“I would like to give thanks to the SICAP staff team, to all of the statutory, voluntary and community services and most of all to the people from Ukraine who have made this event so amazing today.

“The planning, passion, work and the voluntary giving of their time and talents has been brilliant.

“We are learning about each other’s cultures and we have had a nice mix of both Ukraine and Irish entertainment and that is what Social Inclusion is all about.”

