Search

02 Sept 2022

Mark’s Pharmacy in Ardee launches free 12 week weight loss club

Mark’s Healthy Hub starts on Friday 23 September

Mark’s Pharmacy in Ardee launches free 12 week weight loss club

Pharmacist Mark McPhillips

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 Sept 2022 10:00 PM

Ardee pharmacist Mark McPhillips is taking the mid Louth town's health and wellbeing into his own hands with what he describes as his new, comprehensive 12 week weight loss club.

"Mark’s Healthy Hub" is a free programme for adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or above. The  programme begins with the measurement of 12 key markers of health at Mark’s Pharmacy, which are monitored throughout the programme until the final check-in on week 12. 

Giving all of the Healthy Hub members the best chance at shifting the weight, especially after additional Summer calories, Mark has devised a supporting 12 week guide packed full  of information on health and weight loss. The guide educates on how to improve your  overall wellbeing, the best way to control your diet and even addresses underlying issues of  overeating, so that changes can be long-term. 

Mark says “Ireland now ranks ninth in Europe for obesity in adults, that’s from a total of 53  countries and the pandemic has compounded these issues. Having seen the dramatic effect  on our customers’ health when they have managed to sustain weight loss, I wanted to create a structure to help more Ardee locals lose weight so they can stay well.

"Weight loss creates a positive effect on blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose and many other health markers as well as a vast improvement in mental health and overall wellbeing.” 

Mark’s Healthy Hub starts on Friday 23rd September and runs until Friday 16th December. Sign up today in Mark’s Pharmacy, Ardee.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media