Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 2 September 2022

The death has occurred of Kitty Berrill (née Carroll) of Oakland Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Wednesday 31 August, peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Gerry, parents Annie and John (late of Willville, Carlingford), brother Gerard and her sister Maureen Breen. Very deeply regretted by her loving family sons Alan and Matthew, daughters Teresa, Aisling and Louise, grandchildren Adam, Abby, Holly, Katie, Leah, Lorcan, A.J, Hannah, Matthew and Fíadh, brother John and sister Theresa O'Hanlon, sons and daughters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am driving to Saint Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Lisa Downey (née Pepper) of Marlmount Walk, Haggardstown and formerly of Lordship, Co. Louth



On 1 September 2022. Lisa, much loved wife of Niall, devoted mother of Alfie, loving daughter of John and Briege and sister of Sean. Lisa will he sadly missed by heartbroken husband, son, parents, brother, father-in-law Martin, mother-in-law Bernie, brothers-in-law Richard and James, sister-in-law Stephanie, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, on Saturday from 2pm until 6pm on Saturday. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Lisa’s home in Haggardstown and Lordship are both private at all times. Family flowers only. Donations to Irish Kidney Association.www.ika.ie. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Philomena Murphy (née Mohan) of New Muirhevna, Dublin Road, Dundalk



Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes, Hospital on 31 August. Philomena much loved wife of the late Bill, dear mother of Eamonn, Angela, Aidan, Niall and the late baby Noel and dear granny of Ryan, Mark, Amelia, Aaron and Cormac and sister of Jim. Philomena will be sadly missed by her daughter, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Julia, Aidan’s partner Andrea, Niall’s partner Caroline and Angela’s partner Jason, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Paddy (The Great Padini) Ward late of Dundalk, Co Louth & Caherdavin, Limerick



Unexpectedly, at home. Much loved husband of the late Josephine. Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Michelle, son Nigel, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Joanne, grandchildren, Lisa & her husband Albert, Niall, Conor & Niamh, great-grandson Aaron, his close friend Phyllis, brothers Joe & Brian, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives & his wide circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace



