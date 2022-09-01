Louth CE visits Muirhevnamór Community Centre to see progress on works

Louth County Council Chief Executive and Chair of Louth Peace IV Partnership, Joan Martin, visited the Muirhevnamór Community Centre on Wednesday 24 August to see the progress of ongoing building works which will create an extension of 2200 sq. ft to the building. During the visit, the Chief Executive met with the Muirhevnamór Community Council Director Jim O’Neill.

Commenting on the meeting, Joan Martin said, “I was delighted to visit Muirhevnamór and see the amazing progress on the new extension. Well done to Jim O’Neill and his crew”.

Louth County Council says it is proud to be involved with this extension project in the Muirhevnamór Community Centre and aims to ensure continued cooperation between the two bodies. It says it recognises the "fantastic facilities and services that the Community Centre provide to the area and commends all involved in the Community Council and the Community Centre for their excellent work and absolute dedication".

The project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special European Programmes Body (SEUPB) and supported locally by Louth County Council and Louth Local Community Development Committee (LCDC). Match-funding has been provided by The Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.