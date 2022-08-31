PHOTOS: Party night at Dundalk's Byrnes of Hill Street

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Paddy Agnew marked his retirement after 36 years with Dundalk Fire Service with a party in Byrnes of Hill Street recently and Dundalk Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to capture the great night.
Shane O'Hanlon sparked his team back into life in the second half with seven points. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Colin Murphy scored seven points for Lann Leire as they defeated the Westerns by 14 points. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
